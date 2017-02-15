× Human remains found inside suitcase at Oklahoma gas station

OKMULGEE, Okla. – A wanted man out of Boulder, Colorado is being held at the Okmulgee County Jail Wednesday night.

Authorities say Adam Densmore and his 1-year-old daughter were located by Oklahoma authorities.

It all began Wednesday afternoon, when police say a worker at a gas station in Okmulgee found human remains inside a suitcase.

According to Fox 23, that suitcase was located inside a dumpster.

“We recently received information that this discovery could be related to a case in another jurisdiction, and the suspect in that case is in custody,” said Chief Joe Prentice.

Officials say the remains are believed to be of an adult female.

Boulder Police say Ashley Mead, the mother of 1-year-old Winter Mead, was last seen Sunday and was reported missing on Valentine’s Day after she didn’t show up for work.

Police in Boulder say it’s too early to say if the remains are of Ashley Mead.

Winter Mead is now in child protective custody.

The remains have been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office.