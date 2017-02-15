“I could smell the death in the hallway,” Man wakes up to 2 neighbors found dead in Oklahoma City building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Chet Rincrow rents a room at the Rockwall building and said he woke up Wednesday to firefighters outside and an uneasy feeling.

"I could smell the death in the hallway," he said.

He soon learned two of his neighbors were found dead in a room one floor below his.

"I'm depressed, shocked, and I'm just wanting to know, if it was a murder, I'm leaving that building," he said.

Police haven't identified the victims, but Rincrow said he knew them.

"Just an old couple that was on social security, that really couldn't do too much for themselves," he said.

He said the couple had not been together very long but seemed right for each other.

"She had been alone for two years before she met him. They met each other and fell in love with each other," he said.

Investigator said, at this point, there appears to be no sign of foul play.

There were initial reports of a chemical smell in the building but, after a check, firefighters ruled that out.

As for Rincrow, he's not sure he can feel at peace until what happened is known.

"I'm wondering if they were murdered or if it's their own fault," he said.