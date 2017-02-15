LAPD: 92-year-old man fatally shoots 72-year-old wife on Valentine’s Day

LOS ANGELES – Police say a 92-year-old man shot and killed his wife inside their Los Angeles home on Valentine’s Day.

According to KTLA, police were called to the deadly shooting around 7 p.m.

The incident apparently began as a verbal argument between the man, 92, and his 72-year-old wife, officers said.

At some point, the husband allegedly pulled out a shotgun and opened fire.

The man’s wife was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the man was arrested and booked into jail.

No further details are available at this time.