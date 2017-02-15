× Man claiming to be Oklahoma high school coach arrested on drug charges

ENID, Okla. – A man who claimed to be a high school basketball coach is now facing charges for drug violations.

On Feb. 14, detectives with the Enid Police Department arrested 27-year-old David Powell and 25-year-old Cody Griffin for distribution of an imitation controlled dangerous substance, violation of the Computer Crimes Act and possession of drug proceeds.

Officials say it all began on Feb. 4 when Powell allegedly contacted a police informant and offered to sell methamphetamine. Powell and the informant agreed to meet at a Walmart parking lot in Enid.

On Feb. 14, Powell and Griffin arrived at the parking lot and met with the informant, who gave them $85 for the drugs.

After the transaction, police arrested Powell and Griffin. Detectives at the scene tested the substance and found that it did not contain methamphetamine, but was likely an imitation substance that is made to look like the drug.

Powell reportedly told police that “no dope” was sold, but admitted to selling a substance.

Griffin allegedly told investigators that they had been high on meth for several days and spent all of their money at a casino. He said Powell decided to sell fake drugs to a person Powell met on the Internet to make some money.

Authorities say Powell identified himself as the head basketball coach for the Aline Cleo Public School District. Investigators say he had previously been arrested in McAlester for possession of a controlled substance and contributing to the delinquency of minors.

KFOR looked at the faculty list for the district, and a David Powell is listed as a physical education teacher. However, the district has not confirmed that he is actually a staff member at the school.

Griffin did not have any previous criminal history.

If you have any information on the case, call the Enid Police Department at (580) 242-7000.