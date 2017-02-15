× Officials: Burn ban still in effect after beneficial rainfall

OKLAHOMA CITY – Despite some beneficial rain across Oklahoma, state officials are still warning residents about the dangers of wildfires.

Last week, Gov. Mary Fallin issued a two-week burn ban for most of the state due to extreme weather conditions and high fire danger.

Authorities say the ban still remains in effect and is set to expire Feb. 24.

The ban covers the following counties:

Adair

Atoka

Canadian

Carter

Cherokee

Choctaw

Cleveland

Coal

Craig

Creek

Delaware

Garfield

Garvin

Grady

Grant

Haskell

Hughes

Jefferson

Johnston

Kay

Kingfisher

Latimer

LeFlore

Lincoln

Logan

Love

McClain

McCurtain

McIntosh

Marshall

Mayes

Murray

Muskogee

Noble

Nowata

Okfuskee

Oklahoma

Okmulgee

Osage

Ottawa

Pawnee

Payne

Pittsburg

Pontotoc

Pottawatomie

Pushmataha

Rogers

Seminole

Sequoyah

Stephens

Tulsa

Wagoner

Washington.

BURN BAN: The ban on outdoor burning in Oklahoma City is still in effect! Even those with valid burn permits are not allowed to burn. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) February 15, 2017

Under the guidelines of the burn ban, residents are not allowed to set campfires, bonfires, or set fire to any forest, grass, woods, wildlands or marshes.

Also, fireworks and burning trash or other materials outdoors are prohibited.