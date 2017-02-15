Watch Live: President Trump and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu Joint News Conference

Officials: Burn ban still in effect after beneficial rainfall

Posted 10:06 am, February 15, 2017, by , Updated at 10:09AM, February 15, 2017
burn-ban1

OKLAHOMA CITY – Despite some beneficial rain across Oklahoma, state officials are still warning residents about the dangers of wildfires.

Last week, Gov. Mary Fallin issued a two-week burn ban for most of the state due to extreme weather conditions and high fire danger.

Authorities say the ban still remains in effect and is set to expire Feb. 24.

The ban covers the following counties:

  • Adair
  • Atoka
  • Canadian
  • Carter
  • Cherokee
  • Choctaw
  • Cleveland
  • Coal
  • Craig
  • Creek
  • Delaware
  • Garfield
  • Garvin
  • Grady
  • Grant
  • Haskell
  • Hughes
  • Jefferson
  • Johnston
  • Kay
  • Kingfisher
  • Latimer
  • LeFlore
  • Lincoln
  • Logan
  • Love
  • McClain
  • McCurtain
  • McIntosh
  • Marshall
  • Mayes
  • Murray
  • Muskogee
  • Noble
  • Nowata
  • Okfuskee
  • Oklahoma
  • Okmulgee
  • Osage
  • Ottawa
  • Pawnee
  • Payne
  • Pittsburg
  • Pontotoc
  • Pottawatomie
  • Pushmataha
  • Rogers
  • Seminole
  • Sequoyah
  • Stephens
  • Tulsa
  • Wagoner
  • Washington.

Under the guidelines of the burn ban, residents are not allowed to set campfires, bonfires, or set fire to any forest, grass, woods, wildlands or marshes.

Also, fireworks and burning trash or other materials outdoors are prohibited.