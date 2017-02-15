Officials: Burn ban still in effect after beneficial rainfall
OKLAHOMA CITY – Despite some beneficial rain across Oklahoma, state officials are still warning residents about the dangers of wildfires.
Last week, Gov. Mary Fallin issued a two-week burn ban for most of the state due to extreme weather conditions and high fire danger.
Authorities say the ban still remains in effect and is set to expire Feb. 24.
The ban covers the following counties:
- Adair
- Atoka
- Canadian
- Carter
- Cherokee
- Choctaw
- Cleveland
- Coal
- Craig
- Creek
- Delaware
- Garfield
- Garvin
- Grady
- Grant
- Haskell
- Hughes
- Jefferson
- Johnston
- Kay
- Kingfisher
- Latimer
- LeFlore
- Lincoln
- Logan
- Love
- McClain
- McCurtain
- McIntosh
- Marshall
- Mayes
- Murray
- Muskogee
- Noble
- Nowata
- Okfuskee
- Oklahoma
- Okmulgee
- Osage
- Ottawa
- Pawnee
- Payne
- Pittsburg
- Pontotoc
- Pottawatomie
- Pushmataha
- Rogers
- Seminole
- Sequoyah
- Stephens
- Tulsa
- Wagoner
- Washington.
Under the guidelines of the burn ban, residents are not allowed to set campfires, bonfires, or set fire to any forest, grass, woods, wildlands or marshes.
Also, fireworks and burning trash or other materials outdoors are prohibited.
35.467560 -97.516428