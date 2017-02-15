× Officials: Two bodies discovered inside Oklahoma City hotel

OKLAHOMA CITY – After receiving a 911 call, emergency crews were called to a hotel in Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 12 p.m. on Wednesday, authorities say they received a call about two people possibly being deceased in one of the rooms at the Rockwall Hotel, located in the 400 block of N.W. 6th St.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department confirmed that two bodies were found inside one of the rooms.

However, they say there were no signs of forced entry and they did not detect any carbon monoxide in the room.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene to determine if any other chemicals were present.

Those crews did not find any chemicals, so the fire department handed the investigation over to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police officials told NewsChannel 4 that there were no obvious signs of foul play.

