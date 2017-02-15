× Oklahoma bus driver goes the extra mile to make Valentine’s Day bright for student

EDMOND, Okla. — A bus driver for the Deer Creek school district went the extra mile to make sure a student had Valentine’s Day cards for his class.

On Tuesday, a Deer Creek Elementary student forgot his Valentine’s Day cards for his class at home.

The driver didn’t want him to feel left out at school, so he drove him back home to get the cards.

When both the student’s parents were gone and the house was locked, the driver went and purchased new cards for the student.