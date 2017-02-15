Oklahoma City man arrested after trying to meet with 14-year-old girl for sex

CANADIAN COUNTY – Investigators with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man who drove to Yukon to meet with a 14-year-old girl for sex.

Gary Guidry, 28, of Oklahoma City, is unemployed, and began communicating with what he believed to be a 14-year-old female last December after they met on an internet social website.

Officials say at first, their communication was harmless, but then transitioned into sex talk.

Guidry not only described in detail how he wanted to engage in sex acts with the girl, but also planned out the meeting, and then acted upon it.

During the investigation, Guidry frequently wanted to meet the decoy and take her back to his house in Oklahoma City.

He then told the girl his big problem was that he didn’t have a car, and his dad would have to drive him to pick her up, and take then back to his house in Oklahoma City.

Once Guidry was able to coordinate the meet for sex, he told the girl she needed to tell his father that she was eighteen, and then asked her to bring money to help pay for food.

“Unbelievably, he had conned his own father into facilitating the rape of a fourteen year old girl without even knowing it,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.

When Guidry decided it was time to meet her, he told the under-aged girl he had made arrangements with his father to pick her up, and drive her back to his place for the weekend.

Guidry and the undercover deputy agreed to meet at the corner of Holly and Vandament Avenue in Yukon, and told her they would be in a white colored Dodge passenger car.

When asked, Guidry admitted to investigators that he was there to meet a 14 year old girl for the purpose of having sex with her.

He also told investigators he was interested in younger girls, because he had troubled relationships with adult women.

“Seeking out children for sex because of one’s inability to carry out relationships with adults, is a profile we often see in child predators,” said West.

Gary Guidry was booked into the Canadian County Jail on the charge of Lewd Acts with a Child. Guidry’s bond was set at fifty thousand dollars and remains in custody.

The Sheriff’s Internet Crimes against Children unit continues to operate under the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations ICAC Task Force, and is assisted with polygraph examinations by the United States Secret Service.