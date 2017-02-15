× Oklahoma man arrested for selling marijuana, claims he did it to pay child support

LAWTON, Okla. – An Oklahoma man who was arrested for selling marijuana claims he did it to help pay for his child support.

Around 8 a.m. on Feb. 11, police pulled over Joseph Dischiavi in Lawton, Okla. for an obstructed windshield.

The officer called a K-9 to the scene to conduct an open-air sniff of the vehicle.

When the K-9 alerted the officer of narcotics, officials searched the vehicle.

Inside the car, police say they found three bags of marijuana, a Xanex pill, a scale, and multiple plastic baggies.

Officers then searched Dischiavi’s residence where they allegedly found 267 grams of marijuana, 11 firearms, numerous rounds of ammunition, scales, baggies, multiple heat seal bags commonly found with marijuana distribution, and multiple other items of drug paraphernalia.

According to KSWO, Dischiavi admitted to police that he sold marijuana for two years to help pay for his child support and a lawyer to help see his children again.

Joseph Dischiavi was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.