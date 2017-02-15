× Oklahoma woman arrested for drug possession after being ‘barely responsive’ at crash scene

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman who was found ‘barely responsive’ at the scene of an accident has been arrested for drug possession.

On Tuesday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near an off ramp of Hwy 11 and Apache St.

When police arrived on the scene, they found 39-year-old Frenchel Johnson ‘barely responsive’ inside the car.

According to KJRH, officers noted there was a strong chemical odor in the car. Eventually, they discovered a PCP test kit and a cigarette that tested positive for PCP.

Johnson was arrested on a complaint of possession of a controlled drug.

Johnson is the mother of Terence Crutcher’s children. Crutcher was shot and killed by Tulsa Police Office Betty Shelby last year when his car was stopped in the middle of the roadway. Shelby has been charged with one count of first-degree manslaughter.

Recently, a judge ruled that Crutcher’s estate should go to his children, not Johnson. The judge determined that the couple did not meet the requirements for a common-law marriage.