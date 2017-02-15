× OU, OSU players receive invites to 2017 NFL Combine

NORMAN, Okla. – While the season has come to an end, many college football players are now looking toward their future in the NFL.

On Wednesday, the NFL released its list of participants who received invites for the 2017 NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

In all, seven football players from Oklahoma universities made the list.

Running back Samaje Perine, defensive tackle Charles Walker and wide receiver Dede Westbrook will be representing the University of Oklahoma.

Oklahoma State University will be represented by running back Chris Carson, corner back Ashton Lampkin and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor.

Wide receiver Keevan Lucas from Tulsa University will also be in attendance.

Notably absent from the invite list is former OU running back Joe Mixon.

Last year, the NFL told its teams it would not allow players with convictions for domestic violence, sexual assault or weapons offenses to participate in the combine.

Even though Mixon won’t be at the combine, he can still get invitations to work out for specific NFL teams and will likely participate in OU’s Pro Day, where scouts from around the league visit Norman to look at potential pros from the Sooners.

The combine is set to begin Feb. 28 and will run through March 6.