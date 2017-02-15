Police: Alleged gunman calls 911 to report deadly shooting

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa are investigating their 10th homicide after receiving a tip from an unexpected source.

On Wednesday morning, police were called to a home in south Tulsa after receiving a call about a shooting.

When they arrived on the scene, they found the body of a 30-year-old man inside the home.

Investigators told FOX 23 that they soon learned the suspected shooter was the one who called officers to the scene.

The suspected shooter was taken to the police department for questioning.

No word on what led up to the shooting or if he has been arrested.