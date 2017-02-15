× Teens, lawmakers team up to target hand-held devices behind the wheel

OKLAHOMA CITY – Teenagers were at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Wednesday advocating for two bills banning hand-held devices behind the wheel.

The teens call the program “Heads up, Phones Down.”

They were joined at a news conference by state lawmakers and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Senate Bill 132 and Senate Bill 44 would make using a hand-held communication device while driving illegal in Oklahoma.

A law that went into effect in 2105 made texting while driving illegal.