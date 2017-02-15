× Thunder Head Into All-Star Break With Win Over Knicks

Russell Westbrook tallied his 27th triple-double of the season to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 116-105 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder started slowly, falling behind 16-2 as the Knicks scorched the nets in the first quarter, making 16 of 22 shots and scoring 39 points.

OKC whittled away at the lead slowly, then went on a 22-4 run late in the second quarter to take at 62-60 lead at halftime.

The Thunder stayed in front thorughout the second half, with Westbrook getting his triple-double in the third quarter.

He finished with 38 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Victor Oladipo had 21 points and hit three 3-pointers, while three other OKC players scored in double figures.

Jerami Grant had 13 points and hit a pair of three’s, while Steven Adams had 11 and Andre Roberson 10.

The Thunder overcame big games from two Knicks stars.

Carmelo Anthony had 30 points and made 6 of 7 three-point shots, while Derrick Rose added 25 points.

The Thunder improved to 32-25 on the season and get some time off for the All-Star Break.

OKC’s next game is Friday, February 24, when they host the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena.