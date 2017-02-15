Two arrested after Purcell K9 alerts officers to drugs

PURCELL, Okla. – Two Oklahoma residents were taken into custody after police allegedly found drugs in their possession.
Around 3 a.m. on Feb. 7, a Purcell officer spotted a woman digging in the passenger seat of a vehicle in a parking lot before she got into the driver’s seat of another car.
She told the officer that she was just giving a friend, who was in the passenger’s seat, a ride.
As the pair left the parking lot, the officer decided to run their tag, which came back expired. However, the tag decal had a 2017 sticker.
The officer pulled them over after realizing the decal belonged to another vehicle.
Once other police arrived on the scene, a K9 walked around the vehicle and alerted them to the presence of drugs.
Authorities ultimately found 60 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, 325 bags, several glass smoking pipes, a trace amount of marijuana and a pair of metal knuckles, according to the Purcell Police Department.
Police arrested 41-year-old David Dewayne Tipton and 30-year-old Lindsey Ellen Anderson on complaints of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and altered license plate.