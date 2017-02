LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A group of high school students stunned the Internet with their beautiful rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner.

Every year, members of the Kentucky All-State Choir compete for top honors at the Kentucky Music Educators Association conference.

However, the singing doesn’t stop when the judges leave the building.

Each year, all the participants leave their hotel rooms at the Hyatt in Louisville and head to the balcony to sing the National Anthem.