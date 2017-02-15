‘Working here is a gift from God,’ School volunteer praised for big heart, helping children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla - Deanna Parrish has always had a heart for children.

She invested 32 years at D-H-S before retiring. But her devotion to kids didn't stop there.

5 days a week, you'll find the senior citizen volunteering in this 1st grade classroom.

The kids call her Nanny.

"Working here is a gift from God. Everyday I'm blessed," said Parrish.

She helps them with spelling, math problems, and even buys the class supplies and incentives for learning.

Teacher, Lori Evans said, "She's a brilliant senior citizen with a heart of gold."

Evans and the staff at Northern Hills Elementary nominated Nanny for Pay It 4Ward.

According to Evans, "She's a gift to all of us. She comes everyday, all day long. No matter what. She helps our students in so many ways."

Craig Litle from First Fidelity Bank helped us pay it forward. "We love to recognize the heroes in our community who too often go unsung."

We surprised "Nanny" recently with a $400 surprise.

"Because you pay it forward everyday with our kids and teachers and staff and it's time to recognize you," Evans told her.

And despite being on a fixed income, Nanny plans to invest the money right back into the children who have blessed her abundantly.

She said, "I have enough. And with them I have everything. I love the teachers. It's such a nice place. They smile when you come to work."

And at 75, Nanny has no intention of slowing down now. "I've always had a heart for kids. Always."

Pay it 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.