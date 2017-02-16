× 15-year-old arrested for deadly shooting in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. – A 15-year-old is in jail in connection to a deadly shooting in Norman.

Around 1:35 a.m., police were called to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of N. Cockrell Ave.

Officials say when they got to the scene, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Police say that the initial investigation into the incident revealed that the 15-year-old suspect and victim were involved in an altercation when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim one time in the chest.

Shortly after, officers were able to locate all individuals and the vehicle believed to be involved in the incident.

The weapon believed to have been used is still outstanding.

The 15-year-old suspect was arrested and booked into jail on a complaint of first-degree murder.

He has not been identified.

Police are still investigating.