29th Street Dental Care: How are dentistry and sleep apnea related?



I am always concerned and aware of my patients over all health and well being. There have been some new things in dentistry that have come to surface. One of those things is treating obstructive sleep apnea.You may be one of the patients watching this video that uses, or know someone who uses, a CPAP machine. A CPAP machine helps them to breath, because obstructive sleep apnea is when you stop breathing many, many times throughout the night.

I have patients that in a 60 minute period of time who will stop breathing 40-50 times an hour. One patient I have stops breathing 52 times an hour. He was not able to wear a CPAP machine or sleep wearing it. A CPAP machine is the standard of care but now we have oral appliances, something I’m very proud to be able to offer. Now that we have these oral appliances we can reposition the jaw and open the air way and patients can get rest.

Do you have trouble sleeping? Are you someone who snores? Have you had a sleep study and you know you have sleep apnea of some form or another? Are you someone, that if you’re riding as a passenger in a car that you fall asleep very quickly? These are all signs and symptoms of sleep apnea. A lot of people don’t realize that sleep apnea is the number one reason people die from heart attacks.

There’s a ton of different reasons or things that sleep apnea causes.

The thing about sleep apnea is that it takes years off of your life. The other thing about sleep apnea is that everyone wants to die in their sleep. But with sleep apnea you die way too early. There’s been lots of sports figures out there that have retired from sports and they’ve died too early. That is why I am so excited to be treating obstructive sleep apnea in my office. If you have any questions about it, let’s say for example, if you have a CPAP machine and you’re not able to wear it or get rest with it, or if you’re just not sleeping well, or let’s say your significant other says you snore a lot, please feel free to call us. We’ll set us a free consultation and let us talk to you about sleep apnea.

