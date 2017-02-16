29th Street Dental Care: What are some questions you have for me?



Today we’re talking about my favorite questions. When you come here to 29th Street Dental Care, I see my job as telling you what I would do as if you were a family member. But I see your job as telling me what you would like to see done because it’s your mouth, it’s your health and it’s your teeth. There are some questions I’m going to ask you and I think these questions are very, very important.

One of the questions is going to be, “What is it that you like about your smile?” I may even hand you a mirror and say, “Tell me what you like about your smile. Tell me what you like about your teeth.” And there’s no right or wrong answer with this but it’s very important to know what you’re thinking.

The second question that we may want to ask is, “What do you not like?” That’s typically what patients want to go to first. But what do you not like about your smile, what do you not like about your teeth? Now if we’re going to come up with a customizable treatment plan for your mouth, for your health, then the third question would be, “If you could just wave a magic wand and have it any way, how would you like your smile or how would like your mouth to be?”

Another question with kind of a different twist might be something like, “How do you see your mouth in the next five years? What would you like your mouth to be if there was nothing standing in the way?” And then it’s our job to determine a plan to make that happen. So when you come here, be thinking about these questions because I think they’re very, very powerful in us determining a game plan for your mouth.

I look forward to meeting you.

Thank you very much.

If you have any questions please give us call at 405-222-0222, we’d love to visit with you. Or, ask your question in the form below.

29th Street Dental Care

2900 West Grand

Chickasha, OK 73018

www.chickashadentist.com

This content sponsored by 29th Street Dental Care.