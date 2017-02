× Apartments evacuated after fire in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Apartments have been evacuated after a fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

The fire was reported around 5:40 p.m. Thursday at Lakeside Village in the 6400 block of West Wilshire.

Medics were called to the scene, as there were reports of injuries.

However, crews said the fire has been contained at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.