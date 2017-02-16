× Bill to ease regulations on mental disorders and gun ownership heads to President Trump

WASHINGTON – A bill that would strengthen gun ownership is headed to President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, the Senate voted 57-43 to undo a regulation that was put in place by former President Barack Obama

According to the Associated Press, the regulation would have prevented 75,000 people with mental disorders from being able to purchase a firearm.

The rule required the Social Security Administration to forward the names of certain disabled beneficiaries who were mentally incapable of managing their own affairs for a database of individuals ineligible to purchase a firearm.

Sen. Charles Grassley spearheaded the repeal effort, saying that mental disorders covered under the regulation were too vague.

“If a specific individual is likely to be violent due to the nature of their mental illness, then the government should have to prove it,” he told the Chicago Tribune.

However, senators from Connecticut say they are going to have a hard time explaining the bill to their constituents.

The regulation was created following the Sandy Hook massacre in Newtown, Connecticut. Adam Lanza, who had a variety of impairments, shot and killed his mother before going to Sandy Hook Elementary School and killing 20 students and six teachers.

“If you can’t manage your own financial affairs, how can we expect that you’re going to be a responsible steward of a dangerous, lethal firearm,” Sen. Chris Murphy said.

The bill to repeal that measure was passed by the House and Senate, sending it to President Trump to sign.