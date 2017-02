× Breaking: Crews respond to house fire in Spencer

SPENCER, Okla. – Crews are responding to a house fire in Spencer.

The fire was reported around 5 p.m. Thursday near N.E. 36th and Douglas Ave.

The house is currently fully engulfed in flames, and crews are trying to prevent them from spreading to surrounding areas.

Medics were called to the scene, as there were reports of injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.