Doctor found guilty after deliberately crippling 74-year-old woman

DALLAS, TX. - A neurosurgeon in Dallas could spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was found guilty by a jury of "deliberately maiming an elderly patient," according to KDAF.

That patient's case, Mary Efurd, 74, was only one in a series of others.

Accusations against Dr. Christopher Duntsch, 45, included crippling four patients, which led to the death of two of them between 2012 and 2013.

Duntsch, 45, was arrested on five aggravated assault charges back in 2015.

However, prosecutors decided to focused on a case involving Efurd on a first-degree felony charge, injury to an elderly person.

He practiced at multiple clinics in the Dallas area, and Collin county.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Efurd lost a third of her blood and the use of her leg during a surgery with Duntsch in 2012.

Jurors took four hours to reach a guilty verdict, and now faces life in prison.