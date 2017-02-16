× Duncan teen arrested after she allegedly bit her daughter on the face while on drugs

DUNCAN, Okla. – A Duncan teen was arrested after she allegedly bit her daughter on the face while on drugs.

On Feb. 8, a child welfare investigator with the Department of Human Services contacted the Duncan Police Department after she was alerted to a possible child neglect case, the Lawton Constitution reports.

The DHS investigator told police she met with 18-year-old Kiarah Beard and the teen appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant and was having difficulty speaking.

According to an affidavit obtained by the Lawton Constitution, the DHS investigator told police that Beard admitted to using various drugs and that she often used them in front of her two daughters, one 19 months old and the other 7 months old.

Beard reportedly told officials that she hid drugs in her children’s bedroom.

The teen also told officers that, if tested, she would test positive for cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine and alcohol.

Investigators said the children were wearing dirty diapers and that the 19-month-old child had a bite mark on her cheek.

Beard allegedly admitted to biting the girl intentionally and that she did so on a regularly, the Lawton Constitution reports.

According to the affidavit, she also admitted that she hadn’t fed the children in “a number of days” and that she often left them alone.

Officers found no formula or food for the children in the house.

Beard told officers she fed the girls “sugar water, because it will make them fat like food,” the affidavit states.

Beard was arrested and booked into the Stephens County Jail on felony counts of child neglect and child abuse by injury.

The girls were placed with their grandmother, the Lawton Constitution reports.