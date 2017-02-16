× Enid man dies from injuries after being trapped in house fire

ENID, Okla. – Authorities say an Enid man died from his injuries after becoming trapped inside a burning home.

On Wednesday, firefighters rushed to a home in the 500 block of N. 7th St. after a resident called 911 about a fire.

Once crews arrived on the scene, they saw heavy smoke coming from the home and flames could be seen through the window.

Officials say 59-year-old Denise Hutchison and 38-year-old Doug Hutchison were able to escape the home with their two dogs through a back door.

Doug Hutchison called 911 for help and told firefighters that 59-year-old Marion Hutchison was still trapped inside the burning home.

Firefighters went into the burning home and discovered Marion Hutchison on the floor of the kitchen.

Rescue crews were able to get Marion Hutchison out of the home and into an ambulance.

Authorities say Denise and Doug Hutchison were treated for smoke inhalation and released. Marion Hutchison was treated for thermal burns and smoke inhalation, but he later died from his injuries a few hours later.

Investigators believe the fire started in an area where Marion Hutchison was sleeping and was likely fueled by medical oxygen that was in use at the time.