Family waiting for justice after baby allegedly abused at daycare

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. -- Almost a year after an infant was allegedly abused at daycare, his family is still waiting for justice to be served.

In May of 2016, the Sunny Day Preschool in Holdenville was closed by DHS after a baby was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The child's mother received the call while he was at daycare.

Doctors told the family that the child suffered from shaken baby syndrome.

The daycare has remained closed, but the child's family told NewsChannel 4 that criminal charges have never been filed.