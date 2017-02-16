First refugees arrive in Tulsa since overturned travel ban

TULSA, Okla. – The first group of refugees has arrived in Tulsa since a federal judge blocked President Donald Trump’s travel ban on refugees.

The Tulsa World reports that 42-year-old Don Vung of Myanmar arrived in Tulsa Tuesday night with her three daughters and her 72-year-old mother Thang Dim.

Vung had planned to come to the United States for years to join her brother and his family.

However, those plans were put on hold when Trump issued his executive order, which also banned travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.

It had been around 15 years since the siblings had seen each other.

Fourteen Russian refugees also arrived Tuesday night.

Nine more Burmese refugees are expected to arrive in Tulsa on Friday.

