Gov. Fallin orders special election to replace Rep. Kirby

OKLAHOMA CITY – Gov. Mary Fallin ordered a special election to replace an embattled representative who recently resigned from his post.

On Feb. 4, Rep. Dan Kirby resigned from the Oklahoma Legislature following an investigation into inappropriate relations with a legislative assistant.

“I cannot, in good conscience, continue to fight against unfounded accusations and what I believe to be unreasonable committee recommendations when the end result will ultimately be that the people of House District 75 will not have a voice at the State Capitol for the next two years. The committee has ensured that this would have been a lose-lose situation for me and my district,” Kirby said.

The special House committee came down hard on Kirby, recommending he be expelled over his relationship with his former legislative assistant.

“It was a very close friendship type of relationship that included some things that were misjudgment on both of our parts, and that’s what they concentrated on. They tried very hard to get me to say we had a sexual relationship,” Kirby told NewsChannel 4.

Kirby believes the committee skimmed over the $70,000 in taxpayer money spent on a settlement with his first accuser, whose claims were found to be without merit.

On Thursday, Gov. Fallin ordered a special election to replace Kirby in Oklahoma House District 75.

Kirby’s resignation will become effective March 1, 2017.

The filing period for the special election is Feb. 27 and 28, and March 1. The special primary election is set for May 9 and the special general election is scheduled for July 11.

In the event a special primary election is not necessary, the special general election will be May 9.