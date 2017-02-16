× Guthrie man accused in disturbing case involving child pornography

Warning: The story below contains disturbing content. Viewer discretion is advised.

GUTHRIE, Okla. – A Guthrie man is accused in a disturbing case involving child pornography.

Earlier this month, a detective with the Guthrie Police Department and a case worker with the Logan County Department of Human Services were notified of a possible sexual abuse case between a man and young relatives.

According a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Guthrie News Page, 34-year-old Timothy Lawrence Hanthorn allegedly sent messages regarding his desire to see his young relatives have sex.

When Hanthorn was questioned about the messages, he initially said he knew nothing about them.

However, when Hanthorn reportedly consented to a search of his tablet, the detective noticed at least eight text strings that were associated with incest and child pornography.

There were multiple messages that contained images of children in various sexual poses, court documents state.

According to the Guthrie News Page, copies of the alleged messages showed that Hanthorn wanted to see his young relatives have sex and that it excited him.

The probable cause affidavit states that Hanthorn also reportedly talked about having sex with a family member.

Hanthorn was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23.