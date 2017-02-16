× Health officials: Five Oklahomans died from the flu last week, bringing total deaths to 28

OKLAHOMA CITY – Health officials across the state say five Oklahomans died last week due to the flu.

Last week, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced a significant jump in the number of deaths related to the virus.

In one week, the number of deaths from the flu this season more than doubled to 23.

Now, that number stands at 28 after five others succumbed to the virus.

Officials say residents in Tulsa County has been hardest hit by the flu this season, leading to nine deaths in that county.

The hospitalization total rose from 827 people to 1,127.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department recommends flu vaccinations and hand hygiene to avoid the dangers of the flu. If you sneeze or cough, cover your nose and mouth with a tissue.

Also, if you feel ill, stay home and go to a physician right away if symptoms persist.

Vaccination is important for those at high risk from flu complications including people 65 years of age and older, young children, pregnant women, persons with chronic lung disease, diabetes, heart disease, neurologic conditions and other long-term health conditions.

Flu symptoms include:

Fever more than 100.4° F (38 C)

Aching muscles, especially in your back, arms and legs

Chills and sweats

Headache

Dry, persistent cough

Fatigue and weakness

Nasal congestion

Sore throat.