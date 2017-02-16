× Heart healthy: Winter citrus avocado salad

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s time again for the St. Anthony’s Celebrity Chef Event.

This year’s celebrity chef Kamala Gamble operates “Kam’s Kookery” catering and has been featured in Southern Living and the Food Network.

Gamble came up with a delicious salad that is filling and healthy for your heart.

Winter Citrus Avocado Salad – serves 4

· Shallots – 1 tbs., minced

· Dijon mustard – ½ tsp.

· Red wine vinegar – 2 tbs.

· Canola/Olive oil blend or walnut oil – 3 tbs.

· a touch of pure maple syrup 1/8 tsp

In season Citrus (Texas Grapefruits, Blood oranges) 2 to 3, supremed or carefully peeled and cut into thin rounds.

· Avocado – 1 to 2 ripe, sliced

· Salad greens – ¼ lb. (a mix of arugula and butter lettuce)

· Roasted almonds cut up – about 4 per salad

· Feta – 1 TBSP crumbled each salad

Make

1. Whisk together shallots, mustard, red wine vinegar, and olive oil. Season to taste with salt & pepper.

2. Slice avocado. Toss vinaigrette with greens, citrus, and avocado. Top with roasted almonds and feta

The celebrity chef event is Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25. For more information, call 272-6359.