Missing child found in Oklahoma; remains in dumpster might those of mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKMULGEE, Okla. - A one-year-old child who was reported missing out of Colorado was found safe in Oklahoma Wednesday. Police are now working to see if remains found in a dumpster are those of her mother's.

Ashley Mead, 25, and her one-year-old daughter Winter Mead were reported missing Tuesday in Boulder, Colo. after Mead didn't show up for work.

No one had heard from Mead since Sunday, KFOR sister station KDRV reports.

Wednesday afternoon, Winter Mead was found in Okmlgee, Okla. with her father, 32-year-old Adam Densmore.

Densmore was taken into custody for violating a custody agreement.

Winter Mead was placed into child protective services.

Ashley Mead is still missing.

Also in Okmulgee, officials said they found remains of an adult female in a dumpster outside of a Walmart.

During a press conference Wednesday, police referenced a possible link between the body found and a missing persons case in another city.

However, authorities have not officially linked the two cases together.

"I can't comment on their case and I don't feel comfortable at this point saying absolutely for certain that it is connected," Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said.

The Boulder Police Department said it was aware that a body had been located, but it was too early to make a connection between the cases.

According to KDVR, Boulder police have been in contact with authorities in Okmulgee.

The remains have been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office.

Prentice said officials are looking at surveillance video near the dumpster to see if it offers any clues.