OKLAHOMA CITY - Businesses up and down 29th street in south Oklahoma City were out of commission Thursday.

Owners chose to go on strike in an effort to show what immigrants mean to the United States.

One bakery owner said he's been in business for 15 years and he's willing to take a financial hit to make a statement.

The man says many people in his community live in fear of being deported and leaving their families behind.

