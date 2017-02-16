× Norman North Star Guard Picks Sooners

Highly recruited Norman North guard Trae Young made his college choice announcement on Thursday, selecting the University of Oklahoma.

Young says the deciding factor for him was this was home for him.

He said the recruiting process was long and tough but Oklahoma was home for him.

Young made the announcement at a news conference at Norman North High School, where he has starred for the Timberwolves for four seasons.

Young chose OU over Oklahoma State, Kansas, Texas Tech, Washington, and Kentucky, among dozens of other schools who wanted him.

His father Ray played at Texas Tech.

Young received his McDonald’s All-American jersey on Monday and will play in the prestigious high school all-star game on March 29 in Chicago.

A 6-2 point guard, Young is averaging 43 points a game

Earlier this season, Young set an Oklahoma class 6A scoring record for a single game with 62 points.

He’ll join an Oklahoma team next season that’s very young and has struggled this year after the departure of veterans Buddy Hield, Ryan Spangler, and Isaiah Cousins.

Young led Norman North to the 6A state tournament last year and has the Timberwolves in position to do it again this year.