Oklahoma City Police investigating after four teens shot at while driving on I-35

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after four teenagers were shot at while driving on I-35 Tuesday.

Around 8:15 p.m. on Valentines Day, four teenagers were driving in a Toyota Camry southbound on I-35 just north of the Kilpatrick Turnpike when a suspect in a black Chevrolet Impala started shooting at them.

One of the teens told police he did not know who was shooting at them and he wasn’t able to get a license plate number.

The back window of the car the teens were in was shattered and had two bullet holes in it, the police report states.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Police are investigating.