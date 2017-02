× Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly raping 12-year-old girl

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is in jail after allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

Kenneth Spivey Jr., 18, was arrested earlier this week after a girl showed up to a Lawton hospital and said she was raped.

The 12-year-old girl told police that Spivey forced her into a bedroom and raped her, according to KSWO.

Spivey was arrested and booked into jail for second-degree rape.