Oklahoma public school districts feeling the pinch as budget shortfall continues

OKLAHOMA CITY – As Oklahoma lawmakers are facing an almost $900 million budget shortfall, it seems that local school districts are already taking a hit.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Education sent out a memo to school districts, alerting them that payments will be short by about $8.4 million.

According to the Tulsa World, the drop in funding is the result of below-estimate collections.

Overall, gross receipts for the past 12 months total almost $11 billion, which is about $712 million less than collections from the previous 12-month period.

Officials say the cut is in addition to $9.7 million they were shorted in January.

The Tulsa World reports that all but 37 school districts receive state aid.