× Oklahoma teacher, principal accused of failing to report child abuse

PERRY, Okla. – A fifth grade math teacher and an elementary school principal are facing criminal charges after falling to report accusations of sexual abuse against their students.

Kenda Lyn Miller, 51, and Jeffrey Sullins, 51, each face misdemeanor counts after turning themselves in Thursday.

Police arrested 85-year-old teaching assistant Arnold Cowen last month on accusations that he inappropriately touched at least seven girls. Now, the assistant chief tells NewsChannel 4, at least 20 children may have been victims, likely over the course of several years.

At least ten students may have been victimized in 2017, according to court documents, when Perry Upper Elementary School Principal Kenda Lyn Miller dismissed past allegations and failed to notify police or the victim’s parents.

Students as young as ten complained Cowen fondled them and touched their breasts, according to arrest affidavits. Sometimes the incidents occurred when Cowen hugged the students.

Police say Miller “believed these reports to be false, since she knew Cowen to be of great moral character and was a very ‘nice guy.'”

Sullins allegedly called a student a liar, according to the affidavit.

Both posted $500 bond and were released.