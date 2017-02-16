× Police identify victims found dead inside Oklahoma City building

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities have identified two people who were found dead inside an Oklahoma City apartment building on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 12 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews received a call about two people possibly being deceased in one of the rooms at the Rockwall Hotel, located in the 400 block of N.W. 6th St.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department confirmed that two bodies were found inside one of the rooms.

However, they say there were no signs of forced entry and they did not detect any carbon monoxide in the room.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene to determine if any other chemicals were present.

Those crews did not find any chemicals, so the fire department handed the investigation over to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

On Thursday morning, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department identified those victims as 53-year-old Anthony Edward Witkowski and 73-year-old Martha Spearman.

Investigators say, at this point, there appears to be no sign of foul play.