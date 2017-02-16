× BREAKING: Multiple injured after oil field explosion, OHP says

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. – Emergency crews were called to reports of an oil field explosion in Pittsburg County Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:35 p.m., the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was called to assist the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office with an oil field explosion near Quinton.

Pittsburg County Emergency Manager Kevin Enlow told Fox 23 that three gas wells caught fire.

According to OHP, multiple people were injured.

At least one person was transported to the hospital, Fox 23 reports.

KFOR crews are working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.