× Silver Alert issued for missing 89-year-old woman

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police issued a Silver Alert Thursday night for a missing 89-year-old woman.

Officials say Billye Warren-Leard was last seen at Bancfirst at 6200 Waterford Boulevard in Oklahoma City earlier this afternoon.

She was wearing a blue top, brown pants, black shoes, and glasses.

Warren-Leard does have a medical or physical disability.

She is considered to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

The car she is believed to have left in is a white 4-door 2009 Lexus ES350 with the Oklahoma tag: AME791.

Police say she could be on her way to Fort Smith, Arkansas, or Spiro, Oklahoma.