Special meeting held to discuss employment of Perry superintendent

PERRY, Okla. - A special meeting was held in Perry Tuesday night to discuss the employment of the district’s Superintendent.

After nearly two hours in executive session the Perry Board of Education came back with no decision.

After board members made their announcement, people who packed the room scattered.

Board members and the school’s attorney would not answer any of NewsChannel 4’s questions.

Talk of Superintendent Scott Chenoweth’s employment status comes amid allegations that former teaching assistant, Arnold Cowen, inappropriately touched at least 20 students at Perry Upper Elementary.

“The whole totally of the case, it`s been very vexing to say the least,” Perry Assistant Police Chief Forrest Smith said.

The school’s principal, Kenda Miller, and 5th grade math teacher, Jeffrey Sullins, are also facing criminal charges after police said they failed to report the accusations.

“If we would have got that call. That very first complaint we wouldn't be sitting here talking to you today,” Smith said.

Police are still investigating and, at this time, it is unclear if discussions of the superintendent’s employment has anything to do with the case.

The Perry Board of Education has set another meeting for Tuesday February 21st at 6 p.m.

