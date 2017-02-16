Tulsa police investigating after teen reportedly taken from home, severely beaten

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police are investigating after a 14-year-old said he was taken from his home, beaten, and thrown into a creek.

Shortly after midnight, police received reports that a 14-year-old was “severely beaten.”

The teen’s parents said their son had been taken from their home, beaten and thrown out of a vehicle and into a creek, the Tulsa World reports.

The teen was able to call his parents after walking to a local animal hospital.

According to KJRH, the boy was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his wounds. He is expected to be ok.