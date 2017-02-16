× U. S. Grant High School lockdown lifted after police investigate report of gunman

OKLAHOMA CITY – U. S. Grant High School was on lockdown as police were investigating a report of a gunman.

The report was called in Thursday afternoon at the school in south Oklahoma City.

Police said they hadn’t confirmed the report at the time and the lockdown was precautionary.

Shortly after, the lockdown was lifted after police said no active threat was found.

School officials later released this statement:

“Today at 3pm staff at U.S. Grant High School was informed that a possible weapon might have been in the school. School staff contacted police, and the school was placed on lockdown for after school activities. Keep in mind school was out at 2:25pm, so all of this occurred after school. Police arrived and they advised to lift the lockdown, no weapon was ever seen, nor found. All after school activities are canceled today, and we continue working with police. At this time we don’t anticipate that there will be any delays for school tomorrow.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.