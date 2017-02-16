Warming trend begins Thursday

A warming trend begins today!

Highs today will be 10 degrees above normal (and warmer than yesterday) in the mid 50s due to a strong southwesterly breeze.

We will have plenty of sunshine!

Lows tonight will drop the upper 30s and lower 40s under starry skies.

Highs tomorrow will climb to the upper 60s to lower 70s with gradually increasing clouds.

Winds will be breezy out of the south, gradually transporting some moisture.

Patchy drizzle is possible Saturday morning.

Some sun will shine in western Oklahoma.

Our next big storm system will bring showers and thunderstorms to western Oklahoma late Sunday.

The line will slowly push east, bringing another round of beneficial rain.

The heaviest rain will happen Monday.

The system will move out early Tuesday.

Stay tuned for updates!