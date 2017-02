OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City superstar is encouraging you to be yourself in a new ad for Mountain Dew.

Over the past year, Russell Westbrook has made headlines across the country after he decided to sign an extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder following the departure of Kevin Durant to Golden State.

This season, Westbrook’s performance on the court has been record-breaking.

So far, No.0 has had 27 triple-doubles this season.

Now, he’s encouraging you to be yourself in his latest ad.