“Will you McMarry me?” Man proposes with chicken nuggets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Illinois - It might not be the engagement that some girls dream about, but for one young woman in Illinois, a chicken nugget-themed proposal could not have been more fitting.

"I do like chicken nuggets a lot and I think since he knew that he thought it would be the best way to propose to me," Karsyn Long told WAND-TV.

Her new fiance popped the question on Valentine's Day with a McDonald's chicken nugget box.

Inside, Kristian Helton pressed a diamond ring into a nugget along with a small sign which read, "Will you McMarry me?"

"She was excited, I think more about the chicken nuggets," Helton said jokingly. "Her love for chicken nuggets, I'm sure, is more than she loves me."

But Long says she's just as crazy about her new fiance as she is her favorite food.

"I didn't hesitate to say yes because he is obviously the one I want to spend my life with," Long said.

The couple plans to marry next Valentine's Day in a super-sized ceremony which will include catering from McDonald's, and all the chicken nuggets the happy couple can eat.