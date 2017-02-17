Could emails hurt Pruitt’s new position as head of EPA?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Despite much controversy, Oklahoma Attorney General, Scott Pruitt, was confirmed as the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency Friday afternoon.

But some say a court decision in Oklahoma could still derail that appointment.

"The public is entitled to know what has affected his decision making in filing suit on behalf of the citizens of Oklahoma against EPA," said attorney, Bob Nelon.

Nelon is representing The Center for Media and Democracy, a watch dog group out of Wisconsin that sued Pruitt's office for not complying with a two year old open records request.

That group is seeking emails including correspondence between the AG's office and oil and gas companies.

"Of the 3,000 documents they said they had found, they produced 411 and failed to produce some documents they had already produced to the New York Times 2 years ago," said Nelon.

On Thursday, an Oklahoma judge ordered Pruitt's office to turn over the bulk of those emails by next Tuesday, finding they had not complied with the open records request in a reasonable amount of time.

"Clearly they worked awfully hard to slow the release of these documents over the course of time. So what's in there? This could be something that could create real problems for him on down the line," said Arnold Hamilton, editor of the Oklahoma Observer, a political journal.

Hamilton says the emails could contain information about the extent of Pruitt's dealings with the oil and gas industry and how campaign contributions might have affected his decisions.

"It speaks directly to the job that he's going to be performing at the EPA which is his ability to independently regulate the oil and gas industry in this country," said Hamilton.

Oklahoma senator, Ralph Shortey, supports Pruitt's appointment and says he's not concerned about what those emails might contain.

"I think that transparency is always a good thing if there's something out there that needs to be vetted. I would have a hard time believing that it wasn't vetted at this point," said Sen. Shortey.

The Attorney General's office must now comply with the court order and turn over those emails by Tuesday or they can choose to appeal to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Pruitt's office did not return our calls for comment.