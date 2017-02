Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The second Bedlam men's basketball game is set for Saturday night, February 18, as Oklahoma State hosts Oklahoma at 7:00 pm at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The Cowboys will be looking for their first Bedlam sweep since 2004, while the Sooners are hoping for a split in the series after losing to OSU in Norman last month.